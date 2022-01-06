Over 1,000 highway fatalities in Missouri for 2021

In 2021 more than 1,000 people lost their lives in a traffic accident in the state of Missouri…the highest number of fatalities seen since 2006.

“It was the first time in 15 years that we've eclipsed 1,000 traffic fatalities in our state,” said Jonathan Nelson, Asst. To State Hwy & Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.

It’s a 2-3% increase from last year, adding to the additional 12% increase in 2020.

“So just very concerned about the trajectory and where we're headed in our state with traffic fatalities,” said Nelson.

MoDOT says fewer cars on the roads during the pandemic led to an increase in speeding, which carried into 2021.

“And now as traffic is sort of normalized and came back to what we're accustomed to, those speeds have remained up,” said Nelson.

The same can be said about an increase in cellphone use on the roads.

“And those two behaviors are definitely key contributors in all the crashes that we're seeing. These crashes are virtually all preventable if we make better choices behind the wheel. And public policy does have a role to play in that, you know,” said Nelson.

Although the public policy may be able to make a change, it really comes down to the choices of each individual driver.

“We all have a role to play in this, we all use the system every day, in one way or another. And for most of us, it's probably the most dangerous thing we do,” said Nelson.

When you make an effort to drive safely, you’re not only protecting your own life but the lives of others as well.

“We're keeping ourselves safe. But it's also a responsibility that we have to each other, you know, the other people using the transportation system as well,” said Nelson.

MoDOT says the four most important things to do to prevent a car accident are wearing your seatbelt, driving at the appropriate speed, putting down the cellphone, and never driving while impaired.