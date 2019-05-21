Over $135,000 in scholarships awarded to Maysville senior

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A 2019 graduating senior in Maysville has been awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship money after four years of academic achievement in High School.

Sara Lucas, a Maysville graduate, found out she had been awarded over $136,000 in scholarship money during her graduation ceremony on Sunday.

"It ended up being a lot more than I expected, so I'm very thankful," Lucas said.

During an interview on Monday, Lucas said she applied for almost every scholarship she qualified for. Her advice for future graduates is pretty simple:

"I think it's important just to apply for all of them," Lucas said. "Once you apply for a couple it makes it a lot easier to apply for the rest of them, so you might as well do it."

During her four years in High School, Lucas participated in FCCLA, FBLA, band, color guard, winter guard and cheerleading.

"Maysville has been a very great place for me to be these four years because since it's so small, I've been able to be involved in literally everything," Lucas said.

High School counselor Ashley Mazurkewycz only started her career at Maysville one year ago, but said she knew Lucas would excel from the moment they met.

"Sara is a phenomenal student," Mazurkewycz said. "She's always just been very driven and motivated to do well and push herself."

In total, the 2019 Maysville graduating class earned almost $930,000 in scholarship money, according to Mazurkewycz.

"Very proud of Sarah and the entire senior class of 2019. I have no doubts that they will do amazing things in their future," Mazurkewycz said.

Lucas said she'll be enlisting in the Air National Guard over the summer where she'll become a medic, and will be attending the University of Missouri in the fall where she'll major in Health Sciences.

"I have had a lot of support from my parents and, of course, like the faculty and teachers, and it's just always kind of been my only choice," Lucas said. "Just do well, work hard and come in extra if you have too."