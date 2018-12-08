Over $1600 worth of groceries given away during annual Grocery Grab

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Consentino's Price Chopper in St. Joseph held its annual Grocery Grab event Saturday morning.

This year's finalist was Kathy Bauer. She was the given the opportunity to grab as many items of the shelves as she could in just five minutes.

“I’m very nervous but I’m excited,” Bauer said before taking off.

Bauer said she did some research before hitting the aisles and went in with a plan.

“I’m headed for the meat aisle and then I’m going to Cameron’s Coffee and then from there, I’ve got a couple of aisles I’m going to hit and maybe end up in the fruit.”

To enter the contest, Bauer had to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win. The yearly event allows students and organizations to sell raffle tickets for just five dollars.

“It’s a means for these local groups to kind of do a fundraiser for their different activities, for their school itself,” Debbie Kempf, Price Chopper's Store Director said.

One Robidoux Middle School student sold over 500 tickets this year.

“Cold or hot, I supported my school,” 13-year old Derek Hines said.

Every year, the event continues to grow in the St. Joseph community.

“This is an annual event for us," Kempf said. "It’s well received. The community enjoys it, the schools are getting more excited about it. It’s growing for us every year.”

And as for this year, Bauer grabbed three shopping carts worth, with a bill totalling $1656.57.

“Well, my kids would like some of it," Bauer said. "If I get back to the fruit, I’m going to make some fruit baskets to giveaway.”

A total of eight organizations took part in this year's event including: East Buchanan High School, Robidoux Middle School, Savannah High School Choir, St. James Grade School, Central High School Band Boosters, St. Joseph Hockey Club, St. Joseph Soccer Club and the Mega Cheer Club.