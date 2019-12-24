Almost 800 local families adopted through AFL-CIO's annual holiday program

Clear

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The AFL-CIO in St. Joseph shared some great news just ahead of Christmas. 

On Tuesday, the non-profit said every family in their Adopt-A-Family program had been adopted. That's 794 local families in total this Christmas, and 2,396 individuals - the highest number since 2015.

The agency said they are also helping an additional 50 or so families on Christmas Eve who missed the program sign up deadline. 

There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
