Almost 800 local families adopted through AFL-CIO's annual holiday program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The AFL-CIO in St. Joseph shared some great news just ahead of Christmas.

On Tuesday, the non-profit said every family in their Adopt-A-Family program had been adopted. That's 794 local families in total this Christmas, and 2,396 individuals - the highest number since 2015.

The agency said they are also helping an additional 50 or so families on Christmas Eve who missed the program sign up deadline.