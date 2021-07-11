Over 90 disc golfers played in the St Joseph Showdown Disc Golf Tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Over 90 disc golfers showed up at Bartlett Park Saturday..

The St. Joseph Disc Golf Club hosting the Saint Joseph Parkway Throwdown Disc Golf Tournament.

"It's really nice to get out and here and get competitive and you know just kind of see where you stack up with everybody else who's out here having a good time," said Disc Golfer, Seth Webster.

Despite heavy storms moving through early Saturday morning, disc golfers hit the course for the Saint Joseph Parkway Throwdown Tournament.

"Just relieved that it worked out, I didn't want to go through all this planning to have to cancel it for rain and lightning so I'm pretty happy with that," said Tournament Director, Sayler Osborn.

Osborn saying they are happy with the amount of players who showed up.

"Well we sold out in the first week we had registration open, uh we were supposed to have 95 here but we ended up with 91 I think right now but we're happy with it," said Osborn.

The tournament split into Pro and Amateur Divisions with subdivisions in both. Allowing for disc golfers at all levels the chance to come out and compete for a 1st place trophy.

"Even if you're having a bad round, you're still out here having a good time. It's beautiful day hanging out with your friends," said Webster.

As golfers took the course, trying to claim a top finish, it is also a chance to make lifelong connections.

"Like I said you got so many people from so many backgrounds and so everybody has so many great ideas that can make the game better it yea really promotes a lot of healthy friendships that i don't think would've Happened without disc golf," said Webster.