Over 900 pounds of drugs collected at St. Joseph's Drug take back event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is calling Drug Take Back day on Saturday a gigantic success.

The office reported that 752 pounds of prescription drugs, 140 pounds of needles, and 36 pounds of inhalers were dropped off on Saturday.

The drug drop box has collected 560 pounds of prescription drugs, 100 pounds of needles, and 25 pounds of inhales between April and October 2019. The drug drop box is located in the lobby of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.

Members of the Drug Strike Force partnered with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and St. Joseph Police Department to hold Drug Take Back Day. The event collects prescription drugs to properly dispose of them.

