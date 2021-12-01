Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Over 92% of caregivers partially vaccinated ahead of Mosaic's deadline

The remaining 8% have until Sunday to roll up their sleeves or will lose their job.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 4:12 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) All caregivers at Mosaic Life Care have until Sunday to receive the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. 

Wednesday, the largest employer in St. Joseph held a press conference to provide updates on the state of its vaccine requirement. 

According to hospital officials, 92.2% of all caregivers have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The remaining 8% have until Sunday to roll up their sleeves or will lose their job. 

Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer, said the health system expects to lose 1-2% of its workforce which is on par with hospitals enforcing the vaccine requirement throughout the nation. 

“Just like we require for the influenza vaccine, we're requiring the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Turner. 

Mosaic has vaccine clinics available all week to give employees an opportunity to get vaccinated. 

Despite national litigation efforts over the federal vaccine requirement, Dr. Turner said the hospital system will continue to follow CMS's guidelines and require its caregivers to be vaccinated against the virus. 

“Even with the recent judge’s ruling about shooting down the Biden mandate, that will not deter us from proceeding forward,” said Dr. Turner, “It’s the right thing to do for patients that we care for. The needs of the patients come first and It’s the right thing to do for our workforce whether they get a waiver through religious or medical or they get vaccinated.”

According to Mosaic officials, some 250 caregivers have been granted vaccine exemptions to the mandate. Around 60-100 applications will be decided on by Thursday. 

Dr. Turner said the majority of the exemptions have been religious based.

All Mosaic caregivers have until January 4th to be fully immunized against the virus. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories