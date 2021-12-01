Over 92% of caregivers partially vaccinated ahead of Mosaic's deadline

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) All caregivers at Mosaic Life Care have until Sunday to receive the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

Wednesday, the largest employer in St. Joseph held a press conference to provide updates on the state of its vaccine requirement.

According to hospital officials, 92.2% of all caregivers have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The remaining 8% have until Sunday to roll up their sleeves or will lose their job.

Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer, said the health system expects to lose 1-2% of its workforce which is on par with hospitals enforcing the vaccine requirement throughout the nation.

“Just like we require for the influenza vaccine, we're requiring the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Turner.

Mosaic has vaccine clinics available all week to give employees an opportunity to get vaccinated.

Despite national litigation efforts over the federal vaccine requirement, Dr. Turner said the hospital system will continue to follow CMS's guidelines and require its caregivers to be vaccinated against the virus.

“Even with the recent judge’s ruling about shooting down the Biden mandate, that will not deter us from proceeding forward,” said Dr. Turner, “It’s the right thing to do for patients that we care for. The needs of the patients come first and It’s the right thing to do for our workforce whether they get a waiver through religious or medical or they get vaccinated.”

According to Mosaic officials, some 250 caregivers have been granted vaccine exemptions to the mandate. Around 60-100 applications will be decided on by Thursday.

Dr. Turner said the majority of the exemptions have been religious based.

All Mosaic caregivers have until January 4th to be fully immunized against the virus.