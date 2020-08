(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire damaged two homes at the intersection of N 21st and Mulberry street late Wednesday night.

An inspector from the St. Joseph Fire Department said the fire likely started in a second floor bathroom and the flames quickly spread to the neighboring house.

It was not immediately known if the house where the fire started was vacant or occupied.

The fire inspector said a total of four people were displaced due to the fire. No one was injured.