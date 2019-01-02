Clear

Overnight shooting sends one to the hospital

SJPD is investigating a shooting on 1100 S 18th Street

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 3:15 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 3:15 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating aN overnight that shooting  sent one person to the hospital.
Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning on 1100 S. 18th Street.
Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found one victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.
Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
A few light snow showers are possible through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. We will be drying out overnight. Not expecting any significant accumulation. Clouds will begin to move out by morning with lows dropping into the lower teens.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events