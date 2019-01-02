Overnight shooting sends one to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating aN overnight that shooting sent one person to the hospital.
Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning on 1100 S. 18th Street.
Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found one victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.
