Owner to be cited after dog attack

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The owner of several dogs involved in a dog attack will face multiple citations.
John Martorelli, the owner of nine dogs involved in the attack in which a puppy was mauled to death, will face a total of three citations.
The city issued Martorelli one citation for confinement violations, another for inadequate upkeep of vaccinations and a third for neglect.
The city also issued Martorelli a vicious dog warning as a result of the attack.
According to a Facebook post, Martorelli has agreed to surrender six of the eight dogs he has left and has been fully cooperative with authorities.
