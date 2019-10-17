Owner to be cited after dog attack

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The owner of several dogs involved in a dog attack will face multiple citations.

John Martorelli, the owner of nine dogs involved in the attack in which a puppy was mauled to death, will face a total of three citations.

The city issued Martorelli one citation for confinement violations, another for inadequate upkeep of vaccinations and a third for neglect.

The city also issued Martorelli a vicious dog warning as a result of the attack.

According to a Facebook post, Martorelli has agreed to surrender six of the eight dogs he has left and has been fully cooperative with authorities.