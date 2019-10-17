Clear

Owner to be cited after dog attack

The owner of several dogs on a midtown property will face multiple citations after a dog attack.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The owner of several dogs involved in a dog attack will face multiple citations. 

John Martorelli, the owner of nine dogs involved in the attack in which a puppy was mauled to death, will face a total of three citations.

The city issued Martorelli one citation for confinement violations, another for inadequate upkeep of vaccinations and a third for neglect.

The city also issued Martorelli a vicious dog warning as a result of the attack.

According to a Facebook post, Martorelli has agreed to surrender six of the eight dogs he has left and has been fully cooperative with authorities. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories