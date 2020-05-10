Clear
PETA Protests Triumph Foods

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protested in front of Triumph Foods Saturday. They want the pork processing plant to seriously consider switching to a vegan-based operation.

Posted: May 10, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With signs in hand, protesters showed up at the stroke of noon Saturday in front of Triumph Foods. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said meat processing facilities are where viruses can easily spread to humans.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity to stand up for workers and animals at the same time," January Cook, protest organizer said . 

Cook said in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the time for Triumph and other meat processing plants like it, to seriously consider a major change in what they produce.

"We’re asking triumph foods to evolve away from slaughtering animals," Cook said.

Cook added their protest isn’t just for the animals, but also for the workforce at the plant. of the nearly 3,000 employees who work at triumph over 400 tested positive for the virus. PETA protesters said it’s a situation those workers don’t have to put up with.

"We’re in solidarity with the workers," Cook said. "We want to make sure that they know that they don’t have to do this type of work."

While they acknowledge the changes they’re requesting are big, protesters said their end goal is a safer world animals and humans.

The CEO of Triumph Foods said in a video on their website that the building is regularly deep cleaned and sanitized. 

Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.
