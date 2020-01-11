Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
PHOTO GALLERY: Ice storm hits Northwest Missouri

Viewers share their pictures of freezing rain, sleet that covered Northwest Missouri on Friday.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 3:17 AM
Posted By: KQ2

Freezing rain and sleet moved into the area on Friday. Here are a few pictures you sent us!

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
