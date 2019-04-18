PHOTOS: Large hail falls in Buchanan County Wednesday

Clear
Large hail fell in parts of Buchanan County Wednesday evening as a severe thunderstorm moved through the county.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 10:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Viewer photos sent in of hail on Wednesday, April 17.

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Large hail fell in parts of Buchanan County Wednesday evening as a severe thunderstorm moved through the county.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Buchanan County for the possibility of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

According to storm reports from Wednesday evening from the Storm Prediction Center, 1.25" hail was reported four miles northwest of Faucett. Another report from three miles north-northwest of Agency came in of 1.25" hail.

There was no significant damage reported from the hail.

The storms moved off to the east after 8 p.m.

