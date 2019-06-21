Clear

PHOTOS: Storms move through the area Friday morning

Viewer photos showing a shelf cloud moving through the area Friday morning.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The storms brought some minor damage to the area and left around 100 customers without power.

The storms brought some minor damage to the area and left around 100 customers without power.

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
After two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday morning, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a break this afternoon. An active weather pattern is still in place as we head into Friday evening & into the weekend.
