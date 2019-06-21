PHOTOS: Storms move through the area Friday morning

Photo Gallery 8 Images
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Viewer photos showing a shelf cloud moving through the area Friday morning.
The storms brought some minor damage to the area and left around 100 customers without power.
RELATED STORY: Minor damage reported in St. Joseph after Friday morning storms
