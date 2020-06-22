Clear

PJ's Fireworks ready for 4th of July

PJ's Fireworks is located at 20830 State Route K in St. Joseph and is open from 9AM to Midnight from June 20 to July 10.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
Posted By: Nick Ingram

PJ's Fireworks has taken precautions for Covid-19 including utilizing isles that are wider than six feet and alternating checkout lines to help with social distancing. 

For more information about PJ's Fireworks, call 816-676-0599 or CLICK HERE.

Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
