PRC holds drive-through baby shower event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers gathered donations Saturday for the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) that will go towards expectant mothers.

The drive-through baby shower event took place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two locations: the parking lots of N. Belt Walmart and Compton's Furniture.

"All the diapers and wipes, clean clothes and new clothes I can get to help them [PRC] out, that's a blessing on them," said PRC volunteer Bill Couldry.

The agency collected everything from baby clothes to diapers, wipes, formula and more. Volunteer Tammy Jordan said any little bit helps, especially because newborn items can be very costly.

"We all know how expensive baby items can be. You know, formula, diapers, clothing...any of those things," Jordan said. "So, when you're on a limited income it's even harder."

The donations will go into the PRC's Baby Boutique, and mothers can take classes with the agency to earn points that go towards purchasing the items. The PRC said on average, 15 women participate in their classes weekly.

Jordan said the PRC welcomes any kind of donations, but that the agency is in great need of diapers. If you'd like to donate or find out more about classes, contact the St. Joseph PRC at 816-387-8090.