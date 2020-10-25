Clear
Pandemic brings changes to Donut Dash 5K

For the first time, runners could choose to run the 5k virtually this year. Organizers said the pandemic did have an effect on turnout.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 1:22 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop many who were ready to hit the pavement for the 6th annual Donut Dash 5k run.

The event kicked off at the Patee House at 12th and Penn St. at 8 a.m., and ended at the Gold-N-Glaze Donut Shop on Frederick Ave.

This year runners had the option to do the race in person or virtualy due to the pandemic.

Organizers said Covid-19 did have an impact on in person turnout, but they say they're still in good spirits.

"People still want to come out and run," Natalie Redmond, race organizer said.  "We felt that there were ways that they could do that safely."

The annual 5k raises money for the Patee House, Mt. Mora and Robidoux Row Museums.

Winter weather moves into northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday into Monday. Light showers are potential Sunday afternoon with a snow/rain mix increasing into the evening hours and turning to mostly snow overnight. 1" to 2" of total average snowfall amounts possible for the area by Monday night.
