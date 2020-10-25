Pandemic brings changes to Donut Dash 5K

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop many who were ready to hit the pavement for the 6th annual Donut Dash 5k run.

The event kicked off at the Patee House at 12th and Penn St. at 8 a.m., and ended at the Gold-N-Glaze Donut Shop on Frederick Ave.

This year runners had the option to do the race in person or virtualy due to the pandemic.

Organizers said Covid-19 did have an impact on in person turnout, but they say they're still in good spirits.

"People still want to come out and run," Natalie Redmond, race organizer said. "We felt that there were ways that they could do that safely."

The annual 5k raises money for the Patee House, Mt. Mora and Robidoux Row Museums.