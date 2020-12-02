Pandemic causes another local restaurant to close

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pandemic causes another locally owned restaurant to close its doors.

Huckleberry Restaurant officially announced on Tuesday morning on Facebook that they are no longer in business.

"My idea when we opened was to bring something new and exciting, something different. I think we were able to accomplish that here, for the short time that we were here, especially with the beer dinners," said DJ Kauely, the manager of Huckleberry. "I'm just grateful for having this opportunity to run the restaurant and to be able to serve St. Joseph."

This was the message the restaurant posted to their Facebook page:

"We are sad to announce that Huckleberry is closed and will not reopen. We want to thank all of our customers and friends that have supported us since opening up last year. Thank you River Bluff Brewing for giving us a space to serve our food alongside the great beer you make. Lastly, thank you to the staff for all of your hard work!"

Huckleberry was located on Frederick Avenue and opened in September of 2019.