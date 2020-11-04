Pandemic forces early start to Shop St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s an early start to a holiday tradition in St. Joseph.

Shop St. Joe is making it’s return to businesses all across the city. The program which incentivizes people to shop local, is getting a head start this year because of the pandemic.

"We’re trying to make it a longer period of time for people to get their tickets." Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said.

Redmond said the Covid-19 pandemic has left it’s mark on shopping, she said the chamber is anticipating a holiday shopping season like no other and that the program is more important now than ever before.

"A huge part of the segment that’s been impacted this year is restaurants and retail," Redmond said. "We really felt the message of shopping local is more important than ever."

Lori Rodriguez manages Bee & Thistle, a specialty gift shop along Frederick avenue.

"We were anxious to get on board this year with it," Rodriguez said.

it’s Rodriguez's first year in the Shop St. Joe program, and she says it’s already proving to be good for business.

"We’re happy to be on the program because it brings customers in and they’re able to see our unique store."

Covid-19 is also changing the way people shop this year. While the chamber isn’t imposing additional changes to the program, they are encouraging the businesses taking part to.

"They have lots of options whether that’s curbside, online delivery and so we’re really just encouraging those merchants to make sure that they’re giving the tickets to online orders as well." Redmond said.

They’re hoping the earlier start time can give more people the chance to shop local, while giving local business the chance to thrive amid the pandemic.

"I think we’re just adapting and it will be a different christmas season and we certainly want to push the shop local." Redmond said.