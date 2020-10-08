Pandemic puts strain on Mosaic Staff, hospital addresses capacity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following a recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the region, Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care said of his more than 350 beds throughout the Hospital system, 263 of them are filled with patients.

The number of Covid-19 patients also continues to grow, Dr. Turner reported 68 Covid-19 inpatients throughout the system as of Wednesday.

The recent spike in cases has brought capacity and staffing concerns to the forefront.

At st. joseph location alone there are 58 covid positive patients, enough to fill the 48 beds on the hospital’s 5th floor.

An additional 10 patients are staying on the 2nd floor in an overflow area away from non covid patients unitil space opens on the 4th floor.

The hospital plans to have more than 100 beds, between both floors and overflow areas for covid-19 patients.

Dr. Turner said the rise in cases is also putting a strain on staff.

"It’s tight i’m not going to tell you it’s not," he said. "Our workforce is working very hard to pick up extra shifts if needed and to make sure we have adequate staff and coverage on the floor."

Dr. Turner said Covid-19 patients require more staff than usual. He cited staffing along with equipment as his biggest challenges for accepting new patients, but despite these challenges he say he wants the community to feel safe coming to the hospital to receive care whether they have Covid-19 or not.

"This is a safe place to be, and to come to and to get your care," Dr. Turner said. "Our caregivers are working everyday as hard as they can to make sure that they’re able to provide you with the care you need."

Dr. Turner added that Mosaic Life Care supports the city of St. Joseph's efforts to reduce the spread of the virus by implementing mask orders.