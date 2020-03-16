Panel discussion held at City Hall to address Covid-19 concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As concern grows over Covid-19, the city of St. Joseph gave the public the opportunity to get some of their questions answered by the experts Monday evening.

School officials, healthcare workers and first responders all meeting at city hall to help improve understanding of the virus.

the discussion was not open to the public to attend in person but was streamed online, available through Facebook live and on the city's cable access channel.

With so much new information coming out about the virus or in response to it they say they wanted to keep the public informed as much as possible.

"We've not seen anything like this before," Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Department said. "Becoming informed and being prepared is the best way to fight this."

Some of the questions from tonight's meeting centered around testing availability in the state as well as who qualifies for a test locally.

The meeting lasted about one hour. The city says they are prepared to hold future meetings if need be over the ever-evolving situation.