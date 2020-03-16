Clear
Panel discussion held at City Hall to address Covid-19 concerns

The public got the opportunity to ask the experts at Monday night's meeting.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:31 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:33 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As concern grows over Covid-19, the city of St. Joseph gave the public the opportunity to get some of their questions answered by the experts Monday evening.

School officials, healthcare workers and first responders all meeting at city hall to help improve understanding of the virus.

the discussion was not open to the public to attend in person but was streamed online, available through Facebook live and on the city's cable access channel.

With so much new information coming out about the virus or in response to it they say they wanted to keep the public informed as much as possible.

"We've not seen anything like this before," Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Department said. "Becoming informed and being prepared is the best way to fight this." 

Some of the questions from tonight's meeting centered around testing availability in the state as well as who qualifies for a test locally.

The meeting lasted about one hour. The city says they are prepared to hold future meetings if need be over the ever-evolving situation.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
