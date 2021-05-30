Parades, ceremonies set for Memorial Day 2021 across Northwest Missouri

Memorial Day observations expected to be held across Northwest Missouri on May 31, 2021.

St. Joseph - The local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its annual ceremony at 11 a.m. at Civic Center Park in St. Joseph. The in-person service was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Savannah - Legionnaire participants, Boy and Girl Scouts will lead a parade down Fourth Street from the square to the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Following the processional, a ceremony will be held at Flanders Field including a guest speaker and taps.

Gower - The City of Gower will host a service at 12 p.m. at the Gower Veteran's Memorial on Railroad Ave.

Maryville - Members of the American Legion Post 100 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Post Hall on East Fifth Street in Maryville.