Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parades, ceremonies set for Memorial Day 2021 across Northwest Missouri

Memorial Day observations expected to be held across Northwest Missouri on May 31, 2021.

Posted: May 30, 2021 10:59 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Memorial Day observations expected to be held across Northwest Missouri on May 31, 2021.

St. Joseph - The local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its annual ceremony at 11 a.m. at Civic Center Park in St. Joseph. The in-person service was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Savannah - Legionnaire participants, Boy and Girl Scouts will lead a parade down Fourth Street from the square to the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Following the processional, a ceremony will be held at Flanders Field including a guest speaker and taps.

Gower - The City of Gower will host a service at 12 p.m. at the Gower Veteran's Memorial on Railroad Ave.

Maryville - Members of the American Legion Post 100 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Post Hall on East Fifth Street in Maryville. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Cooler temperatures are staying with us with highs in the 60s continuing through Monday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday night, as well as rain showers in the forecast throughout the day on Monday. Tuesday shows another chance for rain, but the remainder of the week should stay relatively dry. Temperatures will stay below average into the beginning of next week, slowly warming back up into the 80s by the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories