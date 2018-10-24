City ice arena lacks proper locker rooms for female hockey players

(St. Joseph,MO) On the ice Paige Deka is just like every other Griffon hockey player, but when practice is over, she’s is changing in a space less than one fourth the size of her teammates locker room.

Paige’s father, Richard Deka said the lack of locker rooms at Bode Ice Arena has been a problem for years.

"There really is no place for the girls to get dressed. My daughter is a goalie and basically the boys get dressed in a nice, big locker room and my daughter gets dressed in a closet," Richard said.

Bode Ice Arena was built in 1975, but Chuck Kempf, Director of Parks and Recreation, said it hasn’t had any major internal renovations in years.

“When the ice arena was originally constructed, there wasn’t any locker room space,” Kempf said.

The ice arena only has one full-size locker room that was constructed in 2008 to serve baseball players using Phil Welch Stadium.

“We have two options for that locker room; either it’s not available to anybody or it’s available to everybody, because there is only one so we don’t really have the option to pick and choose who gets to use it,” Kempf said.

The arena offers two options for locker room use; alternating use for male and female players needing to change or all players using the locker rooms in separate sections simultaneously with proper undergarments (t-shirts and pre-hockey underclothing) under adult supervision, but Paige said the policy can be uncomfortable for older hockey players.

"It used to be fine, because we used to just all get dressed in that one room. But boys are getting older and they don't like girls being in there," Paige said.

As the hockey team gained popularity, volunteers stepped up to construct wooden box like spaces inside the arena for players to change in, but those spaces are typically used for visiting teams.

Volunteers then tried to put in a second space for female players,by adding a door onto the end of a hallway leading to an exit. Paige said she’s glad to have a space to change after practice, but she still has problems with privacy.

"Three years ago I was getting ready in there with another girl, because I was practicing with them (the Griffons),"Paige said. "They (the boys on the team) go jog before they practice and they went through that room, they went through our room because they couldn't walk the extra feet to get outside."

Kempf said building a second, full-size locker room would require additional funding from the city.

"We are willing to add a locker room if the city council is interested and willing to provide the funds for that," Kempf said. “I would suspect if we were going to add an addition on to the building to the south, depending on the size of that [locker room], you are looking at anywhere from $200,000 to $400,000, depending on what level of service you wanted to provide and how big you want that space to be.”

If the donated wooden changing areas inside the ice arena were to be converted to a full locker room, Kempf estimates the project would cost between $100,000 and $175,000 to install plumbing, seating and heating to prevent the pipes from freezing.

Paige said the girl’s locker room is small and she would like to see it changed for younger girls wanting to play hockey in the future.

"There are girls that play for the Griffons, but they are younger, but eventually they will move up and have to use that room," Paige said.

Creating a new locker room at Bode Ice Arena would require the city council to allocate funding for the project. Kempf said the Parks Department also recently applied for CIP (Capital Improvements Project) funding to purchase a new HVAC system and repair the roof at the ice arena, but was denied.