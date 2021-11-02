Parents confront school bus driver not letting them collect their kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Social media was active Tuesday afternoon with reports that a school bus driver in St. Joseph had kidnapped his students. However, after a police investigation, the situation was not what it seemed.

St. Joseph police were called out to the 23rd and Mitchell area where they found some upset parents trying to get their kids off the school bus and the driver not letting them.

Police say the driver had told them a disturbance had broken out on the bus between some students. He said he was initially going to go back to Skaith Elementary School and drop the students back off from where he had originally picked them up. However, he said he was then told to go to the Apple Bus headquarters on St. Joseph Avenue.

In the meantime, some parents had been alerted to something happening on the bus. Some had gotten into their cars and had tracked the bus down and were following it.

They all eventually ended up in the vacant parking lot of the old Apple Market grocery store near 22nd and Mitchell.

That's where there was a confrontation between angry parents who were trying to collect their kids and the driver who would not let any of the children off the bus.

"The bus has its own protocols to follow. He was under the impression he couldn't let them off the bus if it wasn't a bus stop for safety reasons.At the same time parents were wanting their kids right here and now. We're all parents, I get that. There was a disturbance over that aspect of it."

Police report nobody was hurt. They say they will continue to investigate.