Parents discuss concerns after school district imposes teacher cuts

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Parents held a special meeting at the Amazonia Elementary School Monday night in search of answers.

The district is cutting teacher positions at the school, citing budget concerns and a need to reduce spending.

Parents of students in the school voiced concerns about the decisions made by the district, they said those decisions will put more stress on current teachers and lead to lower quality education.

"The cuts to those positions would take 3rd, 4th and 5th-graders and put them with just two teachers," Carl Crumb a concerned parent said.

District superintendent Dr. Eric Kurre addressed the crowd at the meeting and said he wants to do things better than before in the district.

School officials laid out many different approaches to address their budget stating that they've exhausted all other options.

The Amazonia Elementary School is designated as Title 1, parents at the meeting said they received no official word of these changes and say they don't appreciate their kids being used as an experiment.

The school board will hold a scheduled meeting on March 10th at the Savannah R-III School District Office.