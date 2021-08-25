Clear
Parents outraged over reports of overcrowded school buses

Apple Bus Company officials said they're aware of the issue and are modifying routes to address the problem.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 7:02 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 7:02 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents of kids in the St. Joseph School District are upset after finding out some school buses have been overcrowded. 

Parents said at least two school buses have been overcrowded leaving kids to either remain standing throughout the bus ride or sit on the floor. 

Teressa Parks, a concerned parent said she felt the buses should have never been allowed to operate with too many kids on board. 

"There's never ever an excuse to pack a bus with children and put it out on the streets to take them home," Parks said.  "There's just so many other safer ways that could've been handled."

Officials with Apple Bus Company, who runs the buses for the district, said they are aware of the issue and are modifying and adding routes to address the problem. They plan to have those modifications in place next week. 

Parks said the district is looking at video surveillance from the buses in question, KQ2 reached out to the district but hasn't received a response as of Wednesday evening. 

Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.
