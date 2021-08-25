Parents outraged over reports of overcrowded school buses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents of kids in the St. Joseph School District are upset after finding out some school buses have been overcrowded.

Parents said at least two school buses have been overcrowded leaving kids to either remain standing throughout the bus ride or sit on the floor.

Teressa Parks, a concerned parent said she felt the buses should have never been allowed to operate with too many kids on board.

"There's never ever an excuse to pack a bus with children and put it out on the streets to take them home," Parks said. "There's just so many other safer ways that could've been handled."

Officials with Apple Bus Company, who runs the buses for the district, said they are aware of the issue and are modifying and adding routes to address the problem. They plan to have those modifications in place next week.

Parks said the district is looking at video surveillance from the buses in question, KQ2 reached out to the district but hasn't received a response as of Wednesday evening.