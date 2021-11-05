Clear
Parents rush to get kids vaccinated at clinics

Peacock Pediatrics held a vaccination clinic Thursday evening.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 12:16 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents lined up outside the Peacock Pediatrics building Thursday night for the clinic's first Covid-19 vaccine event.

At local pediatric clinics, the rush is on to get shots in arms before the holiday season. Parents weren't afraid to travel to get their kids vaccinated.

Lisa Green is a pediatrician as well as a mom of two, she came from Kansas City to make sure her kids were vaccinated.

"The Covid vaccine is the best way to keep [my kids] safe and healthy," Green said.  "I just couldn't wait to get up here and get them vaccinated."

With the holiday season around the corner, parents want their kids to be able to enjoy life.

"We want to be able to do things and try to live our lives as normally as possible," Jen Martin, a parent said. 

The hope is the more children are vaccinated, the closer things can get back to normal.

"We're making steps in the future here to end this pandemic and get things back to what normal was." Kristy Campbell, nurse Downing Pediatrics said. 

The pediatric clinic will hold another clinic next Tuesday, November 9.


