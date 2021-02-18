Parks & Rec developing Covid-19 protocol for pools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Parks & Recreation Department staff have developed a draft of Covid-19 protocols to be used for the summer pool season.

At a meeting of the Parks & Rec board on Thursday afternoon, members learned of the guidelines staff say they'll use at the Aquatics Center and Krug Pool to keep both staff and swimmers safe.

The main component ensures only a limited number of people at each facility at one time. The day will be divided up into two hour "swim sessions." Those who want to come to the pools will need to pre-schedule their time online.

"That will allow them to get there and have a full two hours to swim. At the end of the two hours, we'll have to empty the facility. Our staff will then have an opportunity to clean everything from top to bottom and reopen again for another two hour session," said Jeff Atkins, assistant director for the department.

In addition, there will be occupancy limits for the locker rooms based on their size.

Though swimmers will be limited to two hour sessions, there will actually be more opportunities to swim at Krug Pool. For now, staff say they plan to have the pool open five days per week, Monday thro0ugh Friday. In the past couple years, it's only been open three days per week.

Also, the lap pool at the Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer due to structural issues.

No fees have been set yet. Staff stress that the protocol they've established are still only tentitive and could change before the pools open, which for now is scheduled to be Saturday, May 29, the weekend before Memorial Day.