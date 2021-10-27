Clear
Parks Dept. introduces Esports program

St. Joseph's Parks and Recreation Department is introducing a new online Esports gaming program.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Partnering with GG Leagues, this Esports program allows players to participate in a community activity from home. Unique to other online competitions, it provides monitored and protected match rooms and chat rooms, matched with instate competition by age and skill level among three age divisions.

“We wanted to offer more recreation programs especially to the kids. A lot of people already play video games in their spare time, this allows for them to have a sense of competition other than their friends to play against,” said Delanie Ward, the Athletic Facilities and Programs Coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks Department.

The current games offered include Madden 21, Mario Kart 8, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Super Smash Bros. The cost is $40 per person for a full season including six weeks of season play, one week of tournament play, and one week championship play. 

The Esports Fall 2021 season has already started, however, you can register for the winter session by following the link here. The last day to register is January 17th.

