Parks Passport: Guide to Your Local St. Joseph Parks

Over 20 parks around St. Joe are included in a new summer activity for kids and their families. Parks Passport is an interactive QR code game that leads to challenges, prizes and much more.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 12:13 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department is kicking off the summer with a new interaction game for kids to get outside and enjoy the parks around the city. 

All summer long, kids and families can participate in "Parks Passport", an interactive challenge where kids can win prizes by going to different parks. 

At each park, a sticker is posted with a QR Code labeled on it. Participants are to take a picture of the code and a link will pop up on their phone that will lead to the check-in and prizes at each location. 

"If you got all of the playgrounds and scan and check in all of the QR codes, then you will win either a free Cabana's ice cream cone," said Jessica Oschel, the Parks and Rec Special Events Coordinator. "You can win free Mustang's tickets or other little prizes. And if you complete all of the challenges, then you will get entered to win a summer prize pack so that's going to have different games and passes and things like that. And some of the challenges "

The challenge began in May and will last until August 14. Oschel added that over 275 kids are registered which has exceeded her expectations. 

To register, click here or scan the registration code at one of the park locations.

Today we saw more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. After this afternoon, we will start to dry out with a mild evening ahead of us. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight with a calm wind. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
