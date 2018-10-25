Parks and Rec celebrates grand opening of new Bartlett Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The newly renovated Bartlett Park has been open for a few months, but the community couldn't celebrate the upgraded facility until Thursday.

St. Joseph city leaders and community members "cut the ribbon" Thursday on the renovated park—which includes new playground equipment designed for children with disabilities, new bathrooms, and a Frisbee golf course.

"The Parks Department should be a leader in that area of inclusiveness in not only playgrounds, but in other activities as well," Parks and Recreation Department Director Chuck Kempf said. "It can be difficult in recreation activities to do all that— there's a lot of thought and planning and a lot of people that have to get involved to make that process happen."

Kempf added the Frisbee golf is nearly complete.