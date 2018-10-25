Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parks and Rec celebrates grand opening of new Bartlett Park

Bartlett Park in St. Joseph has been renovated with new playground equipment, bathrooms and a Frisbee golf course.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 9:27 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The newly renovated Bartlett Park has been open for a few months, but the community couldn't celebrate the upgraded facility until Thursday. 

St. Joseph city leaders and community members "cut the ribbon" Thursday on the renovated park—which includes new playground equipment designed for children with disabilities, new bathrooms, and a Frisbee golf course.

"The Parks Department should be a leader in that area of inclusiveness in not only playgrounds, but in other activities as well," Parks and Recreation Department Director Chuck Kempf said. "It can be difficult in recreation activities to do all that— there's a lot of thought and planning and a lot of people that have to get involved to make that process happen."

Kempf added the Frisbee golf is nearly complete. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events