Parks and Recreation gives update on Corby Pond, other projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The board of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department gave an update on Corby Pond and some of the other parks projects going on across the city.

During their regular meeting Thursday, they learned that by the time crews are done, the pond will be 10 feet deep.

The sludge that's coming out is being transported over to heritage park where it will dry and then be used for dirt.

Work has been slow because of a labor shortage, and it might not get done by the end of the year, which had been the goal.

Staff say next spring, when it's full of water again, people will appreciate everything that's being done.

"They've got a lot of the new inlets that will be bringing a lot of the local storm water into the pond instead of into the sewers. They've been working on that and are working on wrapping that part up. They're building a new wall that will be the new shoreline for the pond so that there will be a nice clean, crisp shoreline instead of worrying about eroding and falling off if you get too close,” Jeff Atkins, Assistant Parks Director said.

On another project, work will soon begin on a new 9-hole junior disc golf course in Bartlett Park adjacent to the 18 hole course that is already there.

$10,000 and the work to construct the new course is all being donated.