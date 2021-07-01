Parks committee adds a new park for Eastside St. Joseph with remaining budget

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph could have a new park on the eastside of town, if voters pass a half cent sales tax increase in August.

Monday night, city council approved a more than $50 million priority list of projects for the St. Joseph Parks system. On the approved list sits a new project, Eastside Park.

After the park sales tax citizens committee allocated 96% of the budget to existing parks projects on the list, members said $2.4 million was left over. With that left over funds, the committee decided to give the growing residential neighborhoods on the eastside of St. Joseph a park of their own.

“It’s kind of a park drought area,” said Terry Turbak, park sales tax committee member.

Turbak posted a visual aid to show the area where the committee is thinking of creating the park. Members said the park should be built between the North Shoppes and 36 Highway.

Some members of the community have pushed back against the idea as it adds to the workload of the already strained Parks and Rec Department. Members of the committee took to Facebook to post their explanation as to why they feel this is the best way to use this remaining money.

“I think a lot of people misunderstand that we aren’t taking care of what we already have which we have made sure we’ve covered every part of the city and every part that we could possibly cover,” said Turbak.

St. Joseph's Parks and Rec Director, Chuck Kempf, supports the Eastside Park and believes the $2.4 million will go a long way.

“Easily a sufficient amount of money to do a very significant park, it really comes to how much land we can get,” said Kempf.

Kempf said St. Joe's century old park system was designed to be close to the river, but as the city continues to grow East, he said it's time to plan for the future while at the same time, acknowledging adding to an already stressed Parks and Rec Department.

“Well, that’s always a concern. I’m not going to argue it’s not a concern because it is,” said Kempf, “Building the new River Bluff trails, we did add a new position this year to help maintain that because it’s a significant amount of property.”

Parks Director is hoping for 10-20 acres for the park to allow enough space to contemplate the idea of adding a disc golf course and dog park.

Both Kempf and committee members said they feel this list of park projects should satisfy voters.

“Even if there’s one thing on the list that you don’t like, there’s several things that you do and those are the comments we’re getting from the public,” said Turbak.

If the tax increase is approved by voters on August 3rd, the half cent sales tax would run for 10 years.