Parks department discusses ways to prevent vandalism

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With St. Joseph voters approved spending around $50 million on its parks system, now the work is developing a plan to protect it.

The city hosted a meeting Tuesday night at Fairview Golf Course to talk about park vandalism and ways to prevent it.

Parks staff say damage comes primarily in three categories graffiti, vehicles driving on ball fields and other facilities tearing up the turf, and restroom damage.

While repairing the vandalism is an expense, parks say there is a bigger cost to repairing the damage.

"It's usually one person, sometimes two, taking several hours. The side note to that problem is the fact that those people that are doing that should have been doing something else that day. Whatever that may be, whether it's working on pouring concrete, mowing the grass, taking care of ponds or waterways,” Parks & Recreation Department Director Chuck Kempf said.

The idea is to create a volunteer parks ambassador program to increase visibility across the parks system.

The city will hold two other meetings to share their plan.

They are planned for tomorrow night at the Remington Nature Center and next Wednesday, October 13 at Community Christian Church on Mason Road.