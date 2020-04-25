Parks department says it is unlikely city pools will open this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department is planning on leaving the city's pools closed this summer.

The department says right now it is unlikely any of the city's pools will open this season.

They cite not only the losses to the city's general fund, but also to revenue losses with the closure of other buildings the parks and rec department manages.

"The swimming right now is on the out," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation director Chunk Kempf said. "If there's an adjustment that we want to make, we'll just have to figure that out financially and we need to make it relatively quickly so we can be fair with the people that we need to work for us this summer."

The parks department has also had to address staffing concerns with so many of its staff now temporarily out of work.