Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parks department says it is unlikely city pools will open this summer

St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department staff say the loss in the city's general budget will be felt in their department.

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 12:01 PM
Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:09 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department is planning on leaving the city's pools closed this summer. 

The department says right now it is unlikely any of the city's pools will open this season.

They cite not only the losses to the city's general fund, but also to revenue losses with the closure of other buildings the parks and rec department manages.

"The swimming right now is on the out," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation director Chunk Kempf said. "If there's an adjustment that we want to make, we'll just have to figure that out financially and we need to make it relatively quickly so we can be fair with the people that we need to work for us this summer."

The parks department has also had to address staffing concerns with so many of its staff now temporarily out of work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Lots of rain and clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The area saw a more clouds and rain as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move away Saturday morning and temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories