Parkway Elementary students say thank you to veterans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first school day after Veterans Day, Parkway Elementary students put on a special tribute for the community's veterans.

For nearly 20 years, this tribute has taken place at the elementary school. Organized by Connie Gibson, now a retired teacher, the event allows students to say thank you to the men and women who fought in the Armed Services.

Gibson says her father passed away 20 years ago. He was a World War II veteran and since his death, Gibson wanted to do something to show appreciation for veterans.

“ It’s very important for the veterans to see that children are learning about that very important part of that history,” Gibson said.

The event welcomed in dozens of veterans, most of which were related to a student at the school.

One veteran in attendance, Steve Goben, a Vietnam War veteran, says the event was a great thing for the students to do.

“It’s fantastic," Goben said. "It makes you proud to be a veteran.”

Children sang songs, read poems, and gave each veteran in attendance an American flag and letter from a student.

“It’s a special time, it’s a special day for them," Gibson said. "And many of them lost friends and many of them lost their comrades that they were with. And they just need something to know that those men and women have not been forgotten.”

This event was a nice tribute to veterans but Goben reminds everyone of one simple thing.

"Every day is Veterans Day," Goben said.