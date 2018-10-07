Clear

Parkway painted pink on Saturday

The 10th annual Paint the Parkway Pink event took place Saturday morning in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 10th annual Paint the Parkway Pink event took place on Saturday at Hyde Park in St. Joseph.

The yearly breast cancer awareness walk is dedicated to Teresa Majewski, who lost her battle from breast cancer in 1993. 

The goal of the walk is to raise money for breast cancer research. This year, the goal was $30,000.

Annie Maier, President of Paint the Parkway Pink, says that after her aunt died from breast cancer, there was a need to have an event like this in the community. 

"We decided that St. Joseph was a big enough community, but that it was lacking an event for breast cancer," Maier said. "So we just, with a group of friends and family, we just started it 10 years ago and here we are."

This year's walk went from Hyde Park to 11th Street and back.

If you would like to know more information about Paint the Parkway Pink, you are encouraged to visit their website at painttheparkwaypink.org

