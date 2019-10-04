Clear

Parnell man charged after deputies find syringe, meth in vehicle

A man is being charged in Nodaway County after deputies from the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office discovered a syringe and alcohol in an abandoned, suspicious vehicle.

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man is being charged in Nodaway County after deputies from the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office discovered a syringe and alcohol in an abandoned, suspicious vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that 65-year-old Gary Joseph Spire, of Parnell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies met him near the abandoned vehicle and observed a syringe cap and alcohol in plain view inside the vehicle. After getting consent to search the vehicle, a loaded syringe was found inside the vehicle. The contents in the syringe field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Spire's charge is a class D felony and is he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Once again, it's a cool start for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s and as we go throughout the day expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are tracking the chance for some rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Right now, it appears we could just see a stray shower or two on Friday with better rain chances Saturday.
