(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man is being charged in Nodaway County after deputies from the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office discovered a syringe and alcohol in an abandoned, suspicious vehicle.
The sheriff's office says that 65-year-old Gary Joseph Spire, of Parnell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies met him near the abandoned vehicle and observed a syringe cap and alcohol in plain view inside the vehicle. After getting consent to search the vehicle, a loaded syringe was found inside the vehicle. The contents in the syringe field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Spire's charge is a class D felony and is he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Related Content
- Parnell man charged after deputies find syringe, meth in vehicle
- Iowa woman charged after Nodaway County deputies allegedly find meth, gun
- St. Joseph Man Charged with Assaulting 2 Deputies
- Atchison, Kansas man sentenced for trafficking meth
- Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Deputies
- Man killed in single vehicle crash
- Man struck by vehicle on Powell Street
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office finds 11 bags of meth during traffic stop
- Man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat
- Investigation leads to charges for Doniphan County deputy