Parnell man charged after deputies find syringe, meth in vehicle

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A man is being charged in Nodaway County after deputies from the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office discovered a syringe and alcohol in an abandoned, suspicious vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that 65-year-old Gary Joseph Spire, of Parnell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies met him near the abandoned vehicle and observed a syringe cap and alcohol in plain view inside the vehicle. After getting consent to search the vehicle, a loaded syringe was found inside the vehicle. The contents in the syringe field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Spire's charge is a class D felony and is he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.