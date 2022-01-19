Parson: State of the State is good

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Covid was a big focus of Governor Mike Parson's State of the State address on Wednesday. Much of his message touted the way his office has managed the pandemic.

"We never had any state mandates or forced businesses or schools or churches to close in this state," Parson said. "We protected lives and livelihoods in this state."

The governor also making it clear that while he will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against covid, he will never require them to do so.

"I don't support and have never supported mandates and Missourians can rest assured that my position will not change," he said.

Parson promoted the state's rebounding economy, using figures showing unemployment lower than it was before the pandemic and credited private investment in the state as being high. He said because of the state's strong economic position, Missourians will see a state tax cut this year while also offering all state employees a 5.5 percent cost-of-living pay increase.

"Missouri's small towns, big cities or anywhere in between, Missouri is open for business and business is good," Parson said.

Looking ahead, Parson urged the legislature to prioritize workforce development, agriculture, high speed broadband and other infrastructure improvements in the new session. One statistic Parson did not like was the state being last in the nation for new teacher pay.

"By partnering with local school districts we can increase the baseline salary of new teachers to $38,000 and take the first steps in addressing this issue," he said.

As a former sheriff, Parson wrapped up his address by wanting to keep a focus on fighting crime and supporting law enforcement.

"We must work to strengthen our communities by supporting our men and women in law enforcement and learn from the failed policies of other cities and states to never allow anti-law enforcment measures to take hold in this state," he said.

Parson unveiled a $47 billion budget for the next year, the highest in the state's history. The plan included millions of dollars for roads, education, increased salaries and a wide range of other spending initiatives.