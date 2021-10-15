Parson accuses paper of "hacking" state

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Republican Governor Mike Parson held a news conference Thursday to say his administration would be taking a St. Louis newspaper to court.

He said a reporter "hacked" the state's department of education.

The paper says the reporter simply exposed a flaw in the state's website and the information was at least 100,000 Missouri teachers' social security numbers.

In a six-minute news conference, governor Parson packed a punch. The target: a St. Louis newspaper he accuses of "hacking" the state website.

"This matter is a serious matter. The state is committing to bringing to justice anyone who hacked our system and anyone who aided or encouraged them to do so,” Parson said.

According to the paper, they exposed a serious security issue and acted responsibly.

According to the governor, "This individual is not a victim. They were acting against a state agency to compromise teachers' personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet,” Parson said.

According to the St. Louis-Post Dispatch, one of their reporters found a security flaw on the state's Department of Education website that allowed the public to access thousands of teachers social security numbers through the html of the site.

The paper and reporter told the state and held off publishing an article on the security issue so the state could fix it first.

About four minutes into the conference the governor admitted the state is somewhat responsible.

"We are working to strengthen its security to prevent this incident from happening again. The state is owning its part and we are addressing areas where we need to do better,” Parson said.

Before circling back to say that the real culprit was the paper and the state was going to take them to court.

"We will not let this crime against Missouri teachers go unpunished and we refuse to let them be a pawn in the news outlet's political vendetta,” Parson said.

While the jury is still out on whether a civil or criminal case will work.

The court of public opinion is heavily siding with the post-dispatch on twitter.

Here's what most people are tweeting.

"Why are Social Security numbers in the HTML code?! Your developers committed a massive security violation. You should be thanking the reporter who brought this to your attention,” Michael Rosenberg wrote on Twitter.

"This was not a hack; It was an extraordinarily simple reveal of public data exposed by a profoundly badly implemented system," Grady Booch said on Twitter.

"They told DESE about the problem ahead of time. Classic hacker behavior,” Alex Kalen said on Twitter.

According to governor Parson, the state immediately pulled the site down and is working on contacting teachers who may have been affected.

The administration did not say how long the data was available in HTML format.