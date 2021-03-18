Parson announces timeline for Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination plan to move into Phase 2 and 3

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri will soon move into Phase 2 and 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Thursday.

At his weekly briefing, the governor said the state will activate Phase 2 on Monday, March 29 and Phase 3 will open on Friday, April 9.

"With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan," Governor Parson said. "Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine."

Phase 2 includes:

Commercial Facilities Sector

Critical Manufacturing

Construction Sector

Defense Industrial Base

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture Sector 2

Government

Disproportionately Affected Populations

Homeless

Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults.

The federal government has informed the state that COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to significantly increase by the first week of April.

According to the governor's office, one in four Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Missouri's position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front," Governor Parson said. "With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19."