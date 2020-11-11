Clear
Parson celebrates Veterans Day in St. Joseph

Governor Mike Parson visited Missouri Western on Veterans Day, as the university opened its' Center for Military and Veterans Services.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent part of his Veterans Day in St. Joseph.

The newly re-elected governor, made an appearance at Missouri Western State University, as he and Major General Levon E. Cumpton of the Missouri National Guard, helped celebrate the grand opening of the university's Center for Military and Veteran Services

The veteran himself, Mike Parson, was honored to cut the ribbon for the new center, as he spent six years serving in the United States Army.

"Anytime we can recognize our young men and women is a great day," said Parson.  "And I think it's a great day on a college campus when you're building a facility for them; it's a pretty special deal."

Interim President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy of Missouri Western, says the center is a place for military connected students and their families can now know where to go for answers to their questions such as the GI Bill, the Tuition Assistance program and other academic advising, enrollment, and other issues. 

But Dr. Kennedy says, that most importantly, it's a center for where military students can go to connect with each other, and share their experiences. 

Parson also surprised Dr. Kennedy, by declaring November 11 as military and veteran appreciation day at Missouri Western. 

Click here for more information on the Center for Military and Veterans Services.  

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought cooler air with it on Wednesday. Thursday we will see some more sunshine and warmer conditions for much of the area.
