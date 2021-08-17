Parson comments on low Buch. Co. vaccination numbers at St. Joseph stop

(St. Joseph, Mo.) -- Despite rising new case numbers and hospitalizations, Governor Mike Parson will not tell people in Buchanan County to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

While in St. Joseph as part of a statewide tour to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial, Parson said that people should first talk with doctors, pastors and others in the community they trust to get advice and then make a decision on whether or not to get the shots.

"The bottom line is that people know what the situation is out there. If you want a vaccine, we encourage people to get the vaccine. I believe it works. I also believe in the people that say I don't want to take one. Nobody is going to force them to take it. You've got to understand that about Missouri," Parson said.

Parson said he had hoped that vaccination numbers would be higher at this point in the pandemic. Buchanan County is currently at less than a 24 percent vaccination level, one of the lowest in the state.

However, Parson added that since the state began its vaccination lottery program offering 900 awards of $10,000 to those who get vaccinated, daily vaccination counts have gone up statewide from 5,000 per day to 13,000 per day. He also said that of those 65 and older in the state, 80 percent of them have been fully vaccinated.