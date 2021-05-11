Parson directing state to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson directed the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to notify the U.S. Department of Labor that Missouri will end participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs effective Saturday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m.

“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”

The termination announced today applies to the following programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance;

Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations;

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation;

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation;

100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law; and

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.

“We know that one of the last remaining hurdles to full economic recovery is addressing this labor shortage. Even with unemployment at only 4.2 percent, there are still 221,266 known job postings across the state,” Governor Parson said. “The solution to close this gap is not the excessive spending of taxpayer dollars by the federal government, but rather getting people back to work and to a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families. Today’s action ensures that we will fill existing jobs as well as the thousands of new jobs coming to our state as businesses continue to invest and expand in Missouri.”

Missouri Job Centers are available to assist unemployed workers with these requirements by providing customized job searches through jobs.mo.gov , job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, workshops, and other training programs. Employers are encouraged to post job openings on MoJobs. For more information about services available through the Missouri Job Centers, visit jobs.mo.gov.

For questions regarding Missouri unemployment, please utilize the Division Employment Security's virtual assistant at labor.mo.gov and visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus.