(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson's international trade mission to Israel and Greece has been postponed due to recent travel restrictions.

Parson said that while postponing the trip is disappointing, it was necessary and the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of state leaders, private partners and staff planning to join them.

The governor and first lady Teresa Parson were scheduled to travel abroad December 2 through the 11th.