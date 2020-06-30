Clear

Parson not to require mask wearing

Governor Mike Parson said he will not require Missourians to wear masks in public to slow the spread of Covid-19. He says it should be an individual's choice.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday that he will not require people in his state to wear masks in public to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Parson made the statement while answering a question at his coronavirus briefing at the state capitol.

He said it should be an individual's choice on whether or not to wear a mask, and he encouraged people to do so if it makes them safer or if an employer asks them to.

However, he lamented the fact the decision on mask wearing has gotten political.

"You have to make a decision as individuals," Parson said. "You know the facts, whether to wear one or not. If I was an employer and I wanted my employees to wear a mask, I'd ask them to wear a mask. If I wanted my customers to, I would. If I don't, I wouldn't. I think some of the freedoms that we all have in individual things have to be protected also. The ones that don't want to wear a mask should have every right not to wear one."

His comments come one day after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate that will take effect next Monday.

Kansas City also has a citywide mask regulation now that took effect yesterday.

St. Joseph's city council will talk about the same issue at a council work session scheduled for Thursday.

