Parson responds to state's decision to not renew Missouri abortion clinic's license

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson has issued a statement in response to the state's decision to not renew the license for the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis.

Here is Parson's full statement:

“We should all agree that, regardless of the number of Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri, every step should be taken to ensure the protection, safety, and well-being of women's healthcare. Planned Parenthood is losing its license because it failed to meet basic standards of care, placed multiple patients in life threatening situations, performed multiple failed abortions where patients remained pregnant, and intentionally impeded the state’s health investigation by not allowing health inspectors to talk to the abortion doctors. If you don’t comply with the law, there will be consequences. If you don’t provide a standard of care that ensures the safety of women, you shouldn’t be allowed to operate. It’s that simple.

However, if Planned Parenthood can show it is abiding by the laws and regulations here in the State of Missouri, it has every right, under the law, to have its license renewed and continue to provide patient services.”