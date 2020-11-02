Parson stops in St. Joseph for final campaign push before election day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In his first official race for Missouri Governor, Governor Mike Parson made his final push to get out the vote before election day.

“This is about putting Missouri together and keeping it together,” said Governor Parson, Missouri.

The republican governor made several stops throughout the state Monday morning, one being at the Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph for a meet and greet with local supporters and candidates.

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated most of the conversation with local reporters.

“You have to take a balanced approach,” said Parson.

In his balanced approached, Parson said he's been working with rural hospitals since day one of the pandemic.

“I’ve been pretty clear on this since day one and I have not wavered on it. We have encouraged people to do social distancing, to not go to big gatherings, wear a mask, personal hygiene. But what we’ve done is we’ve made the mask such a political issue, it’s divided people over it. What we should be talking about all three," said Parson.

Parson continues to tout personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the use of masks.

“It’s up to individuals to do that. It’s not the government's role to mandate that. Because if you want to support that theory, then I guarantee that in 90 days when there is a vaccine - are you going to support the governor making sure every man, woman and child takes a vaccine in this state and country? Not as long as I’m governor that’s not going to happen," said Parson.

Parson said it's been a challenging year as governor with balancing public health with the economy and education.

His democratic challenger, Nicole Galloway said he failed Missourians with his COVID-19 approach.

“People gave up so much this spring. They gave up income, time with family, graduation, celebrations when the governor shut the state down. When he put in no further restrictions, parts of our state could have been spared from COVID. Because he wanted to say it was over and declare a mission accomplished over COVID in May, here we are. We continue to be in a red zone. Even the White House, the Coronavirus White House Task Force is imploring our governor to take some action and demonstrate some leadership," said Nicole Galloway, Democratic candidate for Missouri Governor.

Galloway also made her final campaign push Monday in Colombia and Kansas City.