Parson talks telehealth benefits during healthcare tour

(St.Joseph,MO) Governor Mike Parson made a stop in St. Joseph Thursday morning to discuss mental health and the availability of telehealth services in rural parts of the state. Parson met with healthcare providers, physicians and local law enforcement at the Family Guidance Center for a panel discussion on the problems impacting mental health services in Missouri.

“There’s some huge opportunities for the state to be better stewards of the way we operate. Here we are talking about telehealth and we know with the way of the technology of the future that is going to play an important factor,” Parson said.

The panel addressed the national shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists and how telehealth can benefit individuals and families unable to travel to the nearest mental health care provider.

Amanda Maretoli-Shimmin, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health at Mosaic Life Care, said Mosaic’s telehealth program allow patients to use screen time to see their doctors on a more regular basis and stay on track with their treatment.

“A lot of our patients and families can’t make that drive constantly to have coordinated care so there is not a break in services,” Maretoli-Shimmin said. “We offer telemedicine services so they can travel 15 minutes, 20 minutes versus an hour and a half for a lot of our folks to come to St. Joseph and receive those direct services.”

The roundtable was a part of the Governor’s Healthcare Week tour. Parson will continue his tour around the state, stopping in places like Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City and Bolivar.