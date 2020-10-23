Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parson touts economic recovery at stop in Maryville

The governor toured the Kawasaki plant in Maryville, which has recently seen $26 million in expansion.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:38 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) --  Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured the Kawasaki plant in Maryville Friday morning during a barnstorming tour of the state to round up votes ahead of the November 3rd election.

Kawasaki recently completed a $26 million expansion that includes three new assembly lines and the addition of more than 100 new jobs.

Parson said Kawasaki's expansion shows how his policies on handling the coronavirus have been on the right track to restarting the economy caused by the pandemic.

"Our employment numbers in Missouri are in the top five in the United States at 4.9 percent," Parson said. "We are 15th in the U.S. in bringing our economy back because we made decisions early to keep our businesses open to move forward in the state and to keep people in the workforce. I think by taking a balanced approach in everything we've been through is why we're here today."

Parson's opponent, Democratic state auditor Nicole Galloway has criticized Parson's handling of the crisis, saying his lax attitude toward mask-wearing has led to 70,000 people leaving the workforce because of the downward economy.

KQ2 News has sat down for one-on-one interviews with each candidate. This Sunday night on KQ2 News at 10 we will look more at their race and how they stand on the issues.

Parson is running for his first four-year term as governor. He took office after the resignation of former Governor Eric Greitens in 2018.

 

PA 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A strong cold front has made its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a lot of clouds across the area. Friday night and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe some snow. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories